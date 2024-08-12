Steven Eagell Toyota announces partnership with David Lloyd Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steven Eagell Toyota has partnered with David Lloyd Luton to provide added value to the Toyota dealer’s customers and members of the club. The new partnership will unlock a range of benefits and exclusive offers, while enabling the two companies to engage with each other’s customer base.

David Lloyd Clubs, Europe’s leading premium health and wellness group, has over 100 clubs across the UK. Its Luton branch, which is located at Capability Green Business Park, has a wide range of facilities including a gym, indoor pool, exercise studios, spa facilities and a crèche.

The partnership will see members of David Lloyd Luton receive a range of exclusive offers and discounts, while Steven Eagell Toyota Luton customers will be provided with complimentary day passes enabling them to make use of the club’s facilities while having their car serviced. Steven Eagell Toyota will be showcasing models from its range of new and approved used vehicles outside the entrance to the club. The two companies are also collaborating on newsletter and social media content to highlight news and exclusive offers to each other’s customers.

Steven Eagell Toyota is part of Steven Eagell Group, Europe’s leading Toyota and Lexus retailer. The company also has partnerships with David Lloyd Clubs in several other locations including Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Lichfield, Hatfield, Peterborough and Ipswich. The partnership with David Lloyd Luton is the latest to be established, enabling Steven Eagell Toyota to connect with David Lloyd members, engage with the local community in Luton and highlight the benefits of Toyota vehicles to those living locally.

David Lloyd Luton

Sheraz Rashid, Group Operations Director, Steven Eagell Group commented: “As the premium health and fitness club in the city, David Lloyd Luton offers outstanding facilities for individuals and families living locally. We’re delighted to be kicking off this new partnership, which demonstrates our commitment to providing added value and enhancing the customer experience, while strengthening ties and building lasting relationships with the local communities in which we operate.”

Matt Borer, General Manager, David Lloyd Luton commented: “We’re excited to enter into this partnership with Steven Eagell Toyota, which will enable our members to benefit from a range of exclusive offers. Collaborating with other local businesses adds value for our members and we look forward to developing our partnership with Steven Eagell Toyota over the coming months and years.”

For more information about Steven Eagell Group, please visit: www.steveneagell.co.uk/

For more information about David Lloyd Luton, please visit: www.davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/luton/