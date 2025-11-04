Strike at Leonardo in Luton suspended after new pay offer for workers
Unite union members at factories across the country – including in Luton – were due to walk out in a row over a below-inflation pay offer.
But after last-minute talks, Unite has agreed to suspend strike action to allow for a ballot of members on the new offer.
Strike action could still go ahead on November 12 and 13 in Luton if members reject the offer.
Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said: “As an act of good faith, Unite has suspended tomorrow’s strike action to allow a ballot of our members to take place. The threat of action has brought Leonardo back to the table with a new and improved offer and we will now consult our members.”