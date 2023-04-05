Successful Milton Keynes firm PHS Bathrooms is celebrating its 18th anniversary after starting out as a university gap year project.

Over the last 18 years, the business has had some incredible successes and installed thousands of bathrooms in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas in the South-East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHS Bathrooms was established in 2005 by Chris Leighton as a university gap-year project. But it proved so successful it has now become one of the area's leading, award-winning, one-stop shops for bathrooms.

PHS Bathrooms celebrates turning 18

Housing thousands of bathroom products for customers to browse, the family-run business has the biggest bathroom showroom in Buckinghamshire located in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, which they opened in 2005. With 10,000 square feet of display space, our customers have an abundance of options to choose from when designing their new bathrooms.

Managing director Chris, says: “It has been such an amazing achievement to watch PHS Bathrooms progress since the early 2000’s and I’m proud of how it has grown. I look forward to seeing where we go in the future and want to say thank you to everyone, we have done business with – our customers, partners, suppliers and our brilliant team of bathroom installers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And of course, a massive thank you to our sales team of designers who work incredibly hard to create bathrooms for our customers.”

To celebrate their anniversary, throughout April, PHS Bathrooms have some limited time offers from free cloakrooms to money off your bathroom deals (terms and conditions apply).

All the offers can be found in this week’s MK Citizen print edition.

“If you're passing by our showroom, feel free to pop in for some bubbles and cake to celebrate our 18th birthday. We'd love to see you!” Chris added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more about our offers please visit the showroom where the team will be happy to help.

For more information about PHS Bathrooms, the services the company offers and to browse its portfolio of work visit the website.