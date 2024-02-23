Suicide prevention charity supported by Amazon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Samaritans’ vision is that fewer people die by suicide. The charity takes action to prevent people reaching crisis point, helping them find ways to cope and learn the skills to be there for others. Samaritans’ regional office is located in Luton.
The donation from Amazon will be used to support the charity’s training of new volunteers and their outreach activities in the local community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking about the donation, Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said:
“We’re pleased to support our local Samaritans branch with this donation. The charity’s team is often a lifeline for people, so we hope this donation provides a boost to them as they support those in need.”
Larry Redmond, Branch Director from Luton Samaritans, added:
“We want to thank the team at Amazon in Dunstable for their support. Donations like this are always really appreciated and make such a difference helping us provide the necessary resources for helping people in crisis.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer. and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.
In 2023, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.
Amazon has recently been named as a Top Employer 2024 in the UK by the Top Employers Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management.
The Top Employer certification acknowledges the company’s commitment to the development and wellbeing of its employees. Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices and has certified more than 2,300 organisations in 122 countries.