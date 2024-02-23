Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samaritans’ vision is that fewer people die by suicide. The charity takes action to prevent people reaching crisis point, helping them find ways to cope and learn the skills to be there for others. Samaritans’ regional office is located in Luton.

The donation from Amazon will be used to support the charity’s training of new volunteers and their outreach activities in the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the donation, Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said:

Luton Samaritans receive a £1,000 donation from Amazon

“We’re pleased to support our local Samaritans branch with this donation. The charity’s team is often a lifeline for people, so we hope this donation provides a boost to them as they support those in need.”

Larry Redmond, Branch Director from Luton Samaritans, added:

“We want to thank the team at Amazon in Dunstable for their support. Donations like this are always really appreciated and make such a difference helping us provide the necessary resources for helping people in crisis.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer. and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

In 2023, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.

Amazon has recently been named as a Top Employer 2024 in the UK by the Top Employers Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management.