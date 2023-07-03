News you can trust since 1891
Superdry confirms its Luton store has closed for good

The fashion brand had agreed a ten-year lease at the shopping centre in 2018
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

UK clothing company Superdry has closed its shop in Luton, it confirmed today.

A spokesperson for Superdry said: "We can confirm that the Superdry store in The Mall in Luton, which is operated by our franchisee under licence from Superdry, is in the process of closing.

“The majority of Superdry’s stores in the UK are operated directly by Superdry and there are no plans to close any of them at the present time.”

The logo of the British clothing retailer chain Superdry
