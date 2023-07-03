UK clothing company Superdry has closed its shop in Luton, it confirmed today.

A spokesperson for Superdry said: "We can confirm that the Superdry store in The Mall in Luton, which is operated by our franchisee under licence from Superdry, is in the process of closing.

“The majority of Superdry’s stores in the UK are operated directly by Superdry and there are no plans to close any of them at the present time.”