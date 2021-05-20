Suspected loan shark arrested in Luton as documents and devices are seized

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering offences, following an operation in Luton.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) worked in partnership with Luton Borough Council trading standards and Bedfordshire Police to execute warrants at a residential address and business premises on Tuesday morning (May 18).

Officers seized documentation and electronic devices during the searches. The suspect was questioned in custody before later being released under investigation.

Loan shark helpline

Tony Quigley, Head of the Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “Loan sharks are criminals who are motivated by greed; they prey on vulnerable people and often make threats and use violence in order to enforce payments.

“The Illegal Money Lending Team will not tolerate this type of behaviour and we are committed to working with our partners to remove loan sharks from communities. I urge anyone who believes that they are a victim to call our 24-hour helpline or access support via live chat on our website.”

Residents are being advised to watch out for warning signs of loan sharks and report them if they are approached by one. A loan shark may: give little or no paperwork; avoid telling the interest rate or how much is still owed; add random charges or keep increasing the amount; take items as security, such as passports, bank cards or driving licences; refuse to allow you to settle your debt; resort to intimidation, threats or violence.