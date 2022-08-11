Take a look around brand new Lidl store in Houghton Regis

A brand new Lidl supermarket has opened in Houghton Regis today (August 11).

The new store on Houghton Road – the second for the town – will create around 40 new jobs and includes the supermarket’s in-store bakery as well as parking for cars and bicycles.

There are also two rapid electric vehicle chargers.

During the opening weekend, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products including a folding aluminium gazebo – (£34.99) on Friday (August 12) and desk fan (£12.99) on Saturday, August 13 – perfect for the hot weather.

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Jason Buckley, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Houghton Regis. We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store. We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to even more people within the local community.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company's ongoing £1.3bn investment across the country in 2021 and 2022.

