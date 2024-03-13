Have you been here before? Picture: Venture CommercialHave you been here before? Picture: Venture Commercial
Have you been here before? Picture: Venture Commercial

Take a look around this Italian restaurant and bar in Luton up for sale for £300k

The price includes all the stock and inventory needed to run the business
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 13th Mar 2024, 11:29 GMT

An Italian bar and restaurant in Luton is on the market for £300,000.

Zandra's Bar and Restaurant on Upper George Street is what seller Venture Commercial calls “a culinary gem”. The business specialises in English and Italian food and comes with Class E usage classification for the next owners to carry on Zandra’s legacy.

Inside, there is cosy but stylish decor, ready for customers to dig into classic grub, or sip and sit back while listening to some live music. Outside, Zandra’s has a terrace with a bar and pool table. The weekly turnover is around £7,000 per week, and the restaurant also has a takeaway service through Deliveroo, catering to those who’d rather enjoy their meals in the comfort of their own homes.

The £300,000 premium includes all the fixtures, fittings, goodwill and inventory needed to keep the business thriving. If you are interested in this property visit the listing on businessesforsale.com, call 01582957591 or email [email protected].

Inside, there's seating for around 80 guests, so it is more than suitable to cater to private hire events.

1. Business for sale

Inside, there's seating for around 80 guests, so it is more than suitable to cater to private hire events. Photo: Venture Commercial

Photo Sales
The restaurant holds an alcohol license, serving booze between 12 noon and 10pm

2. Business for sale

The restaurant holds an alcohol license, serving booze between 12 noon and 10pm Photo: Venture Commercial

Photo Sales
Of course, any bar has to have funky toilet décor, right?

3. Business for sale

Of course, any bar has to have funky toilet décor, right? Photo: Venture Commercial

Photo Sales
Guests can sit back and relax in the bar, perfect for socialising before choosing your meal

4. Business for sale

Guests can sit back and relax in the bar, perfect for socialising before choosing your meal Photo: Venture Commercial

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LutonDeliveroo