Take a look around this Italian restaurant and bar in Luton up for sale for £300k

An Italian bar and restaurant in Luton is on the market for £300,000.

Zandra's Bar and Restaurant on Upper George Street is what seller Venture Commercial calls “a culinary gem”. The business specialises in English and Italian food and comes with Class E usage classification for the next owners to carry on Zandra’s legacy.

Inside, there is cosy but stylish decor, ready for customers to dig into classic grub, or sip and sit back while listening to some live music. Outside, Zandra’s has a terrace with a bar and pool table. The weekly turnover is around £7,000 per week, and the restaurant also has a takeaway service through Deliveroo, catering to those who’d rather enjoy their meals in the comfort of their own homes.

The £300,000 premium includes all the fixtures, fittings, goodwill and inventory needed to keep the business thriving. If you are interested in this property visit the listing on businessesforsale.com, call 01582957591 or email [email protected].

