Take a look inside Mall Luton's new Lidl store which opened today

Supermarket giant Lidl opened its new branch in the Mall Luton today (Thursday).

The shop is on the site of the former Marks & Spencer store and features an in-store bakery and self-checkouts.

The supermarket is creating about 40 new jobs for the local community and is part of the company's £1.3 billion UK expansion and regeneration plan.

Lidl's Feed it Back scheme will give surplus produce to charities such as Keech Hospice Care, Action Force Community Group and Changing Lives Forever to redistribute to the town's most needy and vulnerable.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

