Taylor Walton expands Corporate and Commercial team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samantha has previously worked in city law firms and specialised in finance law. Samantha has a broad range of experience on corporate matters including M&A deals and has worked with a variety of clients including company directors, shareholders and private equity investors.

Samantha’s recent work includes advising a global asset management group on the restructuring of its investments in a workforce solutions company, advising a leading private equity firm on the UK financing aspects of its direct lending to a global e-commerce business and advising a food delivery company on refinancing its existing finance facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Bowley comments: “I’m delighted to be joining the team and look forward to working with the firm’ clients across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.”

Samantha Bowley