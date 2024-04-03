Taylor Walton expands Corporate and Commercial team
Samantha has previously worked in city law firms and specialised in finance law. Samantha has a broad range of experience on corporate matters including M&A deals and has worked with a variety of clients including company directors, shareholders and private equity investors.
Samantha’s recent work includes advising a global asset management group on the restructuring of its investments in a workforce solutions company, advising a leading private equity firm on the UK financing aspects of its direct lending to a global e-commerce business and advising a food delivery company on refinancing its existing finance facilities.
Samantha Bowley comments: “I’m delighted to be joining the team and look forward to working with the firm’ clients across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.”
Simon Hughes, Partner and Head of Corporate at Taylor Walton comments: “It is great to have Samantha on board and her experience of dealing with a broad range of corporate matters for leading national and global firms which will bring insights and benefits to our clients.”