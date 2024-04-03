Taylor Walton expands Corporate and Commercial team

Taylor Walton Solicitors has expanded its Corporate and Commercial team with the hire of solicitor Samantha Bowley who will be based in the firm’s Luton office.
Samantha has previously worked in city law firms and specialised in finance law. Samantha has a broad range of experience on corporate matters including M&A deals and has worked with a variety of clients including company directors, shareholders and private equity investors.

Samantha’s recent work includes advising a global asset management group on the restructuring of its investments in a workforce solutions company, advising a leading private equity firm on the UK financing aspects of its direct lending to a global e-commerce business and advising a food delivery company on refinancing its existing finance facilities.

Samantha Bowley comments: “I’m delighted to be joining the team and look forward to working with the firm’ clients across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.”

Simon Hughes, Partner and Head of Corporate at Taylor Walton comments: “It is great to have Samantha on board and her experience of dealing with a broad range of corporate matters for leading national and global firms which will bring insights and benefits to our clients.”

