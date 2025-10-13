Taylor Walton named among 2025 eprivateclient Top Law Firms 2025

Taylor Walton Solicitors with offices in Luton is delighted to announce that the firm has been named as one of the 2025 eprivateclient Top Law Firms, recognising its excellence and reputation within the private client legal sector.

This national accolade highlights the firm’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, bespoke legal advice to individuals, families and businesses. The eprivateclient Top Law Firms list is compiled through a detailed assessment of firms’ performance, client service, and standing in the marketplace, showcasing those who demonstrate exceptional expertise and client care.

The recognition follows another successful year for Taylor Walton’s Private Client Department, which was once again ranked Tier 1 in the Legal 500 UK 2025 guide a reflection of the team’s technical strength, dedication, and trusted long-term relationships with clients.

Steven Hamilton, Head of the Private Client Department, commented: “We are extremely proud to be recognised as one of the UK’s leading firms by eprivateclient. This achievement reflects the hard work, expertise and genuine care our team brings to every client relationship. To also maintain our Tier 1 ranking in Legal 500 reinforces the consistency and quality of service we strive to deliver year after year.”

This double recognition reinforces Taylor Walton’s position as a leading regional firm with national reach, providing specialist advice across wills, trusts, tax planning, estates and more.