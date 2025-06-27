Taylor Walton Solicitors celebrates 35 years serving clients in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

On 1st July, Taylor Walton Solicitors proudly celebrates its 35th anniversary, marking the merger of two long-established firms, Waltons Solicitors in Luton and Taylor Walker Solicitors in St Albans and Harpenden.

While the Taylor Walton name has stood for 35 years, its heritage stretches back much further, rooted in a rich history of legal expertise and service to the community.

Back in 1990 when the merger took place, the business community in the region looked very different and the economy struggled as the UK navigated a recession, high interest rates and the surge in oil prices caused by the first Gulf War. Taylor Walton has grown significantly since 1990, now employing over 160 people and serving clients across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Three members of the team who all started with the original firms look back on their time and career since the merger took place:

Dermot Carey, Managing Partner comments: “As we celebrate 35 years as Taylor Walton Solicitors, I feel incredibly proud of how far we have come and excited for where we are going. Having started my career as a trainee at Waltons, I have had the privilege of witnessing our journey first-hand: from the merger of two long-established local firms to becoming the trusted law firm of choice for clients across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.”

“With roots stretching back over half a century, particularly in Luton where we have had a presence since before the 1940s, our firm’s history is deeply tied to the communities we serve. Today, with over 160 dedicated staff across our offices in Luton, St Albans and Harpenden, we continue to uphold the values of personal service, legal excellence and long-term relationships.”

“This anniversary is not only a moment to reflect on our legacy, but a chance to look ahead. We are committed to building on our success and evolving to meet the needs of our clients for many more years to come.”

Sue McAvock, Head of Finance comments: “My working life started in October 1988 when I joined as the firm’s office junior, in a short space of time I was offered a job in the accounts department, and I never looked back. Taylor Walton was supportive of me wanting to progress. Over the years I have progressed to running the day-to-day operations of the accounts department, and picked up the nickname of Super Sue, and was known for having a very good memory. I have always felt Taylor Walton is a good firm to work for and always felt supported in my progression.”

Brendan Cahill, Conveyancer comments: “Over the years, the greatest transformation I have witnessed at Taylor Walton has been our ability to evolve, particularly in response to changing technologies and client needs. When I received my first desktop computer, there were jokes that it might become the firm’s most expensive paperweight! Yet, with the support of a patient IT team and a helpful secretary, I quickly adapted and so did the firm. Our willingness to embrace change, coupled with the privilege of working alongside genuinely good people, has been a defining part of Taylor Walton’s journey and a key reason for my long and fulfilling career here.”