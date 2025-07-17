Taylor Walton Solicitors expands team with five new starters

Taylor Walton Solicitors has expanded its team with the appointment of Associate Solicitor, Tamara Barbeary who has joined the employment team, Solicitor Lyndsey Parsons who has joined the commercial property team both based in Luton and Solicitor Davinia Willys who has also joined the residential property team in St Albans.

Other new starters this month are Niamh Moore, Chartered Legal Executive who has returned after a year of travelling to the residential property team in Harpenden and newly qualified solicitor Lewis Claxton, who has joined the commercial property team in Luton.

Tamara Barbeary has 14 years’ legal experience, most recently at a firm in Chesham, and she brings with her a wealth of experience advising both employers and employees in contentious and non-contentious employment matters.

Lyndsey Parsons has 19 years’ legal experience, most recently at Luton Borough Council, dealing with land and property matters and she has extensive knowledge of local authority requirements for property transactions. In private practice, she acted on a number of landlord and tenant matters, sales and purchases of commercial property.

Davina Willys trained with a city law firm and spent the first half of her career working in residential and commercial property litigation. For the last 8 years Davinia has advised clients on all aspects of residential property law, specialising in leasehold and freehold new build purchases, buy to let and investment properties and Right to Buy.

As Taylor Walton continues to grow this year and has expanded the range of services available for clients, with new mediation and debt recovery services, the firm also celebrated its 35th anniversary on the 1 July 2025, when the firm was created following the merger of Luton law firms Waltons Solicitors and Taylor Walker.

Dermot Carey, Managing Partner at Taylor Walton Solicitors comments: “It’s always a pleasure to welcome new talent to our team, and their arrival reflects both our continued growth and the strength of our practice. We’re proud to play a part in the region’s ongoing success - especially as we mark the 35th anniversary of the merger that united two of Luton’s most respected firms.”