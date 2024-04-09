Taylor Wimpey hosts construction taster day for Barnfield College students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its commitment to supporting the local communities in which it builds new homes, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands extended the invitation to the college - which is located next door to its Barnfield Place development - to help inform young people interested in entering the workforce about the careers available in the industry.

On the day, the students enjoyed a guided walk-around Barnfield Place, where they observed different stages of building new homes, as well as getting the opportunity to interact with different employees for a question and answer session. They also got the chance to get hands on and complete a bricklaying activity, after a tutorial from the site team.

Owen Morris, 17 from Luton, was one of the attendees on the day. Owen explains why he is taking a course in construction at the college and how he found the taster day with Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.

Barnfield College students and staff at Taylor Wimpey's Barnfield Place development

“I enjoy the design and planning aspect of construction and eventually have plans to progress into the field of Architecture.

“When I heard about the taster day opportunity with Taylor Wimpey, I was really keen to take part so that I could get a better understanding of the site environment and how it’s managed at different stages.

“On the day, I enjoyed seeing the different design phases of the homes and how the team works through each stage. Hearing the knowledge behind each aspect from the site manager, and the ongoing management, was really interesting.”

Beth O’Connell, Group Head of Employer Partnerships for Barnfield College, accompanied the learners for the visit, she said: “It’s fantastic being able to provide hands-on experience for students, so we were delighted to work with Taylor Wimpey on this opportunity to get them onto a real construction site.

“The whole group were enthusiastic about the day, learning from people in roles they hope to hold themselves in the future. Each element of the session was incredibly insightful and we are really appreciative of the Taylor Wimpey employees who took the time to talk with us and share their invaluable advice and experience in the industry.”

Terry Mack, Production Manager for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, added: ”It was an absolute pleasure to host a group from Barnfield College on site at our Barnfield Place development. They thoroughly enjoyed the day, asking lots of questions to various staff members as we walked the site. Part of our mission on the day was to provide students with the knowledge and inspiration they need for a career in construction - and we are confident many left feeling energised about the future.

“Working with colleges like Barnfield College is very important to us at Taylor Wimpey, as we believe that the construction industry's future lies in nurturing young talent. When the time comes, we hope to see the students again one day!”