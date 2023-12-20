Team working on multi-million-pound Luton & Dunstable Hospital project rewarded for ‘courteous’ approach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But the team at Letchworth-based Willmott Dixon working at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital have found a way to make it work, as they progress the £35m project.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed as they picked up the Team of the Year accolade at the company’s regional annual Creating Excellence awards.

In presenting the award at the Underglobe, London, Chris Tredget, managing director for London and East, said: “The scheme has brought a multitude of challenges working in a live 24-hour hospital. Richard Wheeler, who is leading the project, and his team are doing an amazing job working alongside the clinical team, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust project manager and patients every day.

“The team have continuous engagement with the public throughout and have remained considerate and courteous. They have also received great feedback on the work in the new accident and emergency department that has already been handed over.”

Willmott Dixon has been on site at the hospital since 2021, with the project including the creation of a new entrance as well as the provision of a new CT scanning departments, updated drop-off areas for visitors and the remodelling and landscaping of surrounding external areas. The new developments will also accommodate advancements in technology at the critical care facility.

Richard Wheeler, operations manager, said: “It is fantastic for our team to be recognised for their hard work and dedication in ensuring that we are collaborating with our customer and stakeholders to make sure we have as minimum impact as possible while working on delivering fantastic new facilities for the patients and staff at the hospital. Working in a live hospital environment does has it challenges, but our team has risen to meet them and overcome them all, which I’m incredibly proud of.”

Each year employees are asked to nominate their colleagues with the winners being chosen by the London and East board of directors. The winners go forward to the company’s national Building on Better Awards in 2024.