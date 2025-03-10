Teenagers arrested after drugs and weapons found in armed raid in Dunstable

Armed police in West Street, at the junction with Victoria Street.

A 15-year-old boy was one of three teenagers arrested in Dunstable at the weekend after armed police responded to reports of drugs and weapons inside a property.

The officers discovered a machete, drugs and suspected stolen property inside a house in West Street on Sunday, March 9.

Three males, who are aged 18, 17 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Lancaster said: “We recognise that the large police presence in Dunstable over the weekend may have caused alarm to residents. We would reassure the public that we acted swiftly in response to reported threats and ensured the location was made safe, with numerous exhibits seized for further investigation.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via our web reporting service or 101, quoting the reference 191 of 9 March.