“Tell me if Trump’s tariffs will hit your business,” says local MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alex Mayer MP is urging local businesses to get in touch if they fear they could be hit by new US tariffs.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call comes as concern grows over the impact of tariffs imposed by the US on a range of UK goods - including a 10% tariff on general imports and a 25% tariff on cars, steel, and aluminium - and the potential impact of a growing trade war between the US and China.

More than 100 businesses in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency export their products around the world, meaning many could face higher costs, supply chain disruption, or even lost orders if they sell into the US market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Mayer MP said: “As the international situation changes rapidly, this will be an extremely worrying time for local businesses trading with America. I want to hear directly from companies here in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency about how they expect to be affected.

Alex Mayer MP

“Whether you’re a manufacturer, an exporter, or part of a local supply chain - if you think your business could be hit by these tariffs, please get in touch with my office.”

Businesses can contact Alex Mayer MP by emailing [email protected].