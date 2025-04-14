“Tell me if Trump’s tariffs will hit your business,” says local MP
The call comes as concern grows over the impact of tariffs imposed by the US on a range of UK goods - including a 10% tariff on general imports and a 25% tariff on cars, steel, and aluminium - and the potential impact of a growing trade war between the US and China.
More than 100 businesses in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency export their products around the world, meaning many could face higher costs, supply chain disruption, or even lost orders if they sell into the US market.
Alex Mayer MP said: “As the international situation changes rapidly, this will be an extremely worrying time for local businesses trading with America. I want to hear directly from companies here in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency about how they expect to be affected.
“Whether you’re a manufacturer, an exporter, or part of a local supply chain - if you think your business could be hit by these tariffs, please get in touch with my office.”
Businesses can contact Alex Mayer MP by emailing [email protected].