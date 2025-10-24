The 10 best hair salons in Luton and Dunstable according to Google Reviews

Picking the right hairdresser is sometimes even more important than deciding on the cut or colour itself. After all, great hair starts with confidence, knowing you’re in expert hands that understand your style, your hair type, and exactly what you want to achieve.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of Luton and Dunstable’s top hairdressers, according to Google, to help you find the perfect salon for your next appointment. We looked at the those with the highest ratings and more than 100 reviews.

Whether you’re after a bold new look or a refresh, these trusted names have got you covered.

1 . Strand Hair Salon Located at 3 Sundon Park Parade, Strand Hair Salon is a multi-award salon offering contemporary cuts and colour in a welcoming environment. It has a rating of 4.8 stars from 392 reviews on Google.

2 . Lucia Hair & Beauty At 90 High Town Road, Luton, Lucia Hair & Beauty provides an inclusive, high-end experience with a loyal client base. The salon has a 4.8 star rating from 236 reviews on Google.

3 . Twinning Hair & Beauty Located at 50 Guildford Street, Luton, Twinning Hair & Beauty offers a friendly, professional touch with every visit, making it a trusted spot for both classic and trendy looks. This salon is rated as 5 star - with 241 reviews on Google.

4 . Swish Locks Hair Studio Find Swish Locks Hair Studio at 1 Ashwell Parade, where vegan-friendly products meet expert styling, from balayage to curls, all in a welcoming setting. After 171 reviews on Google, this salon has a 4.9 rating.