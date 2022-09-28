The best of business across Bedfordshire celebrated at prestigious awards night

A Bedford based window and door company has been crowned the best in business at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2022.

The prestigious event, held at Bedford Corn Exchange, saw Window Ware take home the Bedford Borough Council Service Excellence Award and Overall Winner title.

The Awards, launched four years ago, recognise the success of business across the county with local firms celebrating their success and hard work.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are businesses whose personnel numbers are 250 employees or less. SMEs are also said to be responsible for driving innovation and competition in many economic sectors.

Awards director, Damian Cummins, said: “At a time when our economy continues to experience the aftershock of Covid-19 and is facing the challenge of the current cost of living crisis it is genuinely amazing to witness and to champion so much success in Luton and Bedfordshire.

“We have witnessed and crowned so many hard working and entrepreneurial SMEs that are not only driving the engine of the local and regional economy but making an impact across the UK.”

The increasing popularity of the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2022 was recognised this year by the growing number of influential businesses and organisations who partnered the event.

“The amazing celebration of success could not have been possible without the support of our amazing partners and judges,” added Damian. “Their backing of the event and of local SMEs shows first hand that the future of the Luton and Bedfordshire economy is in safe hands.”

The full list of Gold Winners at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Awards 2022 include:

> Liebherr Apprentice of the Year - Smarta Healthcare, Bedford

> Bedford Business of the Year - Tutor Train, Beds

> MK Pulse / Business MK Best Customer Service Public Vote - L & K Flowers, Luton

> Best Enterprising Business - Teaching Talons (The Animal Ambassadors) Ltd, Bedford

> Wrest Park Enterprise Best New Business - Black Diamond Pub Company, Steppingley

> Business Chameleon - Constant and Co (Bedford) Ltd

> Aegis Support Services Business Innovation - Shotokan Karate Club, Bedford

> Aegis Support Services Business of the Year less than 50 Employees - Smarta Healthcare, Bedford

> Business Person of the Year - Greystone Solicitors, Luton

> Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year – THSP, Beds

> Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Community Business of the Year - YouTurn Futures, Luton

> Dunstable Business of the Year - Spicer and Co Ltd

> AllenDay Recruitment Employer of the Year - Receptional Ltd, Bedford

> 123 Internet Group Family Business of the Year - Harrisons Accountancy Ltd, Biggleswade

> Hair Salon/Barber of the Year - Lucia Hair and Beauty, Luton

> Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year – DMLINK

> Lockdown Leader - Marsh Farm Futures, Luton

> Luton Business of the Year - Greystone Solicitors

> Positive Impact Award - Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity

> Bedford Borough Council Service Excellence - Window Ware

> Central Bedfordshire Council & Green Business Network Sustainability Award - Willow Tree Distilling, Sandy

> Website of the Year - Titanium22 Digital

> Oval Law Young Business Person of the Year - Be Our Guest Princesses, Beds