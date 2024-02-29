The Body Shop in Luton to close along with 74 other stores
The Body Shop will close its store in Luton, along with 74 locations in the UK over the coming weeks, according FRP Advisory.
The firm in charge of restructuring the cosmetics brand said that, including 489 jobs in its stores and head office staff, between 750 and 800 people will be made redundant.
But 116 branches will stay open. This news comes as the beauty chain went into administration this month.
The Luton store in The Mall will shut for good over the next four to six weeks. FRP Advisory’s Tony Wright said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business. We remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."
The brand was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick. In 2006, the business was sold to L'Oreal. It has changed hands twice since, with private equity firm Aurelius buying it late last year.