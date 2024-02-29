News you can trust since 1891
The Body Shop in Luton to close along with 74 other stores

Hundreds of people will be made redundant
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:20 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 13:25 GMT
File image of a The Body Shop sign (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)File image of a The Body Shop sign (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
File image of a The Body Shop sign (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Body Shop will close its store in Luton, along with 74 locations in the UK over the coming weeks, according FRP Advisory.

The firm in charge of restructuring the cosmetics brand said that, including 489 jobs in its stores and head office staff, between 750 and 800 people will be made redundant.

But 116 branches will stay open. This news comes as the beauty chain went into administration this month.

The Luton store in The Mall will shut for good over the next four to six weeks. FRP Advisory’s Tony Wright said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business. We remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."

The brand was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick. In 2006, the business was sold to L'Oreal. It has changed hands twice since, with private equity firm Aurelius buying it late last year.

