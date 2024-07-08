The Codfather: Houghton Regis' newest family-run fish and chip shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Codfather, a new family-run fish and chip shop in Houghton Regis, is celebrating its grand opening! Blending traditional recipes with a modern twist, it offers a unique dining experience. Enjoy classic fish and chips alongside innovative dishes. The Codfather aims to unite the community in a warm, welcoming atmosphere with delicious, high-quality food.

Welcome to The Codfather, where tradition and quality meet with a friendly smile in Houghton Regis!

Since 1975, PJ Marks & Son of Aylesbury laid the foundation for our family-run fish & chip business, embracing timeless values that still guide us today. In 2013, Matthew Marks and Juliano Brito took charge, fueling our growth through hard work and a commitment to customer happiness. Despite industry challenges like Covid and supply shortages, we persist in using only the finest ingredients to ensure your satisfaction.

Our brand-new store in Houghton Regis boasts cutting-edge frying technology and eco-friendly filters for a cleaner environment. Soon, we'll extend our hours to better serve our wonderful local community. Come savour our mouthwatering fish & chips, lovingly prepared with freshly cut potatoes and fried to perfection in pure vegetable oil. Add a side of homemade mushy peas, curry sauce, or baked beans for that extra touch of deliciousness.

The Codfather

Explore our diverse menu featuring burgers, sausages, homemade fish cakes, pies, and irresistible milkshakes. And now, you can enjoy the convenience of our new delivery service—bringing our tasty offerings straight to your door.

Meet our welcoming manager, Marcel, and perhaps catch a glimpse of our founder, Peter Marks, who occasionally visits our stores. As we continue to grow, each of our locations proudly displays our founding date on plaques, a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to quality and community.