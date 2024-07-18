The Fruit and Veg Man celebrates being named Luton Business of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Fruit and Veg Man has been named Luton Business of the Year at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Business Awards.

The business delivers fresh fruit and veg to customers' doors while supporting good causes in the community. Picked and delivered the same day, staff ensure fruit and veg is as fresh as possible using plastic-free boxes where possible.

The winner of the Luton Business of the Year was judged to be exceptional across all aspects of running a successful SME.

Sanjay Roy, director Fruit and Veg Man (Luton), said: “This prestigious award came as a delightful surprise amid fierce competition, making our victory all the more incredible. We are deeply honoured and grateful for this recognition.”

Sanjay Roy, director, The Fruit and Veg Man (Luton), being presented with the Luton Business of the Year award

Sanjay joined other winners at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Award night, held at Bedford Corn Exchange on July 7.

Justin Richardson, chief executive at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people celebrating the very best of business in Bedfordshire. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners; without your support, the awards night would not have been possible. Huge congratulations to iCandy for being crowned the overall winner – a remarkable achievement.”

The Fruit and Veg Man operation is run as a franchise business which delivers specially packed boxes of fruit and veg to large parts of the country including Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire. The company's mission statement is: “To make healthy living accessible and convenient for everyone without the need to cut down on quality.

“Our boxes contain a selection of freshly-picked seasonal fruits, hand-selected by our experts. We make sure that each box contains an assortment of colours, flavours and textures so you can get the most out of your selection.

“We use only the freshest fruits and vegetables in our boxes. Our produce always come from our carefully vetted suppliers, ensuring that you’re getting the best quality possible.

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards are made up of 22 categories which invite any successful business in Bedfordshire to enter these prestigious awards. Click here for a full list of winners.