The Glow Skin Clinic shines bright: finalist at The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Alice, the driving force behind The Glow Skin Clinic, expresses her excitement, stating, "Helping women to feel confident in their own skin every day is a fabulous privilege. I am so excited to have reached the final of such an amazing event and to be recognized for my hard work. My passion is transforming skin and making people feel pampered while achieving their skin goals."

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style. The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.

Alice at her luxury home salon in Caddington, Luton

HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

