The Mall Luton welcomes new hair and beauty salon and revamped O2 store

The Mall also hosts events all year round

By Laura Hutchinson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:28pm

A new hair and beauty salon has arrived at The Mall in Luton – while the O2 store has been given a facelift.

New salon Aurora specialises in all things hair and beauty from hair services including wigs to manicures and make up.

The O2 store at The Mall has re-opened with a brand new look including visual displays to show off the newest products.

New store Aurora - and a new look for the O2 store
Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are so excited to welcome Aurora to The Mall. We encourage our shoppers to stop by and speak to the team about the perfect treatment for them, or to have a refresh with a cut and colour! Plus don’t forget to pay a visit to our newly revamped O2 store, and take a look at some of the latest tech you can get your hands on.”

For more information and for store opening times, visit The Mall’s website.

