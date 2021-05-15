The Mall Luton welcomes three new food outlets ahead of Monday's indoor dining re-opening

Shoppers to The Mall Luton will soon be able to sit-down and enjoy meals at their favourite eateries from this Monday (May 17).

Alongside popular outlets such as Chopstix, KFC and Costa - The Mall has also announced three brand-new eateries have recently opened to welcome the hungry shoppers of Luton.

Located inside the centre’s ‘Feast Street’ - Pings, Pizza Link and Sizzle N Grill are new additions to the shopping centre.

Feast Street

Pings offers something completely different, from fresh Sushi made every morning in store to the finest coffee plus delicious gluten free cakes and rolls from their in-house bakery.

Shoppers can enjoy freshly prepared pizzas, made to order from new eatery Pizza Link. The new outlet also offers subs, wraps and sides, plus desserts.

Sizzle N Grill is another new business to have recently opened at The Mall, serving freshly spitted kebabs with an Asian twist and hand pressed gourmet burgers all topped with homemade sauces.

Visitors will also be able to dine-in at a host of local independent eateries that the centre has to offer, including Robby’s Tea Room, Nucrema and Greenfields.

Pizza Link

To ensure diners enjoy their meals safely, The Mall is reminding shoppers to follow the rule of six. In-line with Government guidelines visitors can sit in a group of six or up to two households maximum and must use the NHS test and trace app.

To celebrate the re-opening of indoor dining, The Mall will be running a competition over on their Facebook page from Wednesday, May19, offering followers the chance to win a free meal in the choice of their favourite eatery.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re looking forward to restrictions easing from Monday, May 17, giving our shoppers the chance to catch-up and enjoy a bite to eat or a refreshment in the warmth and comfort indoors.

"We’re also delighted to announce a number of new food and drink additions here to The Mall, including Pings, Pizza Link and Sizzle N Grill. It’s been a long time since family and friends have been able to sit down and enjoy a coffee or something to eat together and we’re thrilled to be able to welcome back shoppers to enjoy dining inside our popular eateries in a safe and controlled manner.”

Sizzle n Grill

The full list of eateries that will be open for indoor dining at The Mall Luton from May 17: Burger King, Chopstix, Costa, Frankster’s, Go Coffee, Greenfields, Greggs, KFC, Muffin Break, Nucrema, Pings (NEW), Pizza Link (NEW), Robby’s Tea Room, Sizzle N Grill (NEW).