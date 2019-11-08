The Women Like Me Luton & Beds Conference is back this Saturday!

The Women Like Me Luton & Beds Conference is returning to empower and inspire guests to dream big.

The theme for this autumn’s conference is ‘Be Free, Be Me’, and on November 9, Luton women are invited to Hampton by Hilton, Kimpton Road, from 10am until 6pm.

There will be inspiring speakers, including the event’s organiser Jasmine Mbye of The Like Me CIC, workshops, exhibitors and more.

Jasmine said: “The first event was in May last year, and this year we took the baton holding the second conference on June 14 at Venue 360.

“It brought women from all walks of Luton life, all faiths, all ethnicities, and all ages together.

“They were empowered, encouraged and inspired!

“Do you want to be more confident? Do you wish you had more courage to do more with your life? Would you like to embrace and celebrate yourself more, rather than beat yourself up and pick yourself apart? Do you want to be and feel free?

“Then this is the event for you.

“Not only will each woman have a great, uplifting day, but there is also the opportunity to connect with local businesses and organisations.”

To book a place and for more info, search ‘The Like Me CIC’ on Facebook.