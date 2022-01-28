This is why Luton charity champion is to receive British Citizen Award

A Luton businessman and charity fundraiser is to receive a prestigious award.

Motin Miah said he felt "amazing" after hearing he is to be honoured at the British Citizen Awards in March this year.

He is to receive the British Citizen Award for Services to Volunteering and Charitable Giving, along with the coveted BCA Medal of Honour.

Motin with food parcels for the L&D Hospital in the Children's Ward.

The 46-year-old has been working with charities since he was 16, volunteering at the Chiltern School where he worked with disabled children and young adults.

He regularly donates and raises money for charities locally and internationally, ranging from providing emergency aid to natural disaster victims to helping provide education and clean water in developing countries. He continues to support international charities like Oxfam, Water Aid and McMillan’s Cancer.

"I was thinking about setting up a charity a few years ago when my father passed away," he said. "But I thought there were enough charities already so I would support them.

"If we all did a bit, if one billion people gave a penny a day we could eliminate a lot of the poverty in the world," he said.

Motin Miah with food parcels at The Lea Primary in Harpenden with the Head of School, Mr Berry, and daughter Samira Miah

The father-of-three, who owns restaurants in Harpenden and Shefford, as well as businesses in Luton, is also Chief Treasurer of the British Bangladeshi Caterers Association. During the pandemic he campaigned and delivered a national scheme for 30,000 free meals per month for the elderly, NHS staff and care home workers, including meals to the Luton and Dunstable hospital and GP surgeries.

He also hosts a TV talk show on a South East Asia channel, with discussions on the need for integration between diverse societies, healthy living and the need for people to engage with the covid vaccination programme.

He has his own Facebook group, Wellness with Mohin, with more than 300 members. "If you are not physically healthy you cannot be mentally strong," he said.

Speaking of the awards, which will take place at the Palace of Westminster on March 24, he said: "I feel extremely privileged, I never sought any accolade and it is amazing that I have got this recognition."

The British Citizen Award is widely viewed as the nation’s way of recognising extraordinary, everyday people for exceptional endeavour and are truly representative of today’s multicultural Britain.

> The Luton News has always been at the forefront of championing the community and after being harshly placed third in a recent worst towns poll, we are asking readers to email [email protected] with their upbeat stories and examples of why we should be proud of Luton.

In the Luton News you will regularly see our We Love Luton logo to highlight stories demonstrating all that’s good about our town.