This Luton venue is the only one in Bedfordshire to win top wedding award from Hitched

The University of Bedfordshire’s stunning Putteridge Bury site has been awarded a national Hitched Wedding Award for 2022.

Hitched, a nationally renowned wedding planning website, awards UK businesses such as venues, photographers, organisers and dress shops that have been highly rated and recommended by couples. Professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service are all taken into account when deciding award-winners (full list for the county here).

Putteridge Bury and its picturesque parkland is used for a wide variety of events, functions, and conferences, but it is for exceptional weddings that it has received this latest accolade.

Putteridge Bury

The Grade II listed Elizabethan style manor house stands at the centre of the Estate and the perfect backdrop for every occasion. The breath-taking grounds were designed by foremost architect of the era, Edwin Lutyens and planted by Gertrude Jekyll. The west gardens include a beautiful oak tree that was planted by King George V in 1926 and an intimate walled garden.

Andrew Keen, General Manager at Putteridge Bury said: “It’s always an absolute pleasure to host weddings here at Putteridge Bury and we work hard to make couples’ days as unforgettable as possible, so it’s great to receive an award which is based on the reviews and testimonials we have been given from those who have celebrated their special day here.

“The fact that we are the only venue in Bedfordshire to receive a Hitched Wedding Award for 2022 is incredibly exciting and feels like a deserved reward for our wonderful team that has made us stand out from the crowd.

“The recognition helps spur us on to another busy wedding season. After a challenging couple of years, we’re looking forward to hosting a full wedding season this year – it’s full steam ahead to some fantastic weddings and maybe even some more awards.”

Graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, afternoon teas, Christmas dinners and corporate events are all hosted in style at the early-20th century manor house, which is also utilised as a university campus for teaching and research spaces.