Three Luton companies named by Government for failing to pay workers minimum wage - including TUI

Multiple businesses in Luton have been called out by the Government for failing to pay workers minimum wage, as National Living Wage rises.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Business and Trade revealed that nearly 60,000 workers have been left out of pocket after their employers did not pay them National Living and National Minimum Wages.

The 518 employers and businesses named have paid back what they owe to their staff, and three were based in Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None responded to Luton News’ attempts to get comments about the underpayments.

£1 coins are seen with the new £10 note. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

TUI UK Retail Limited was slammed for not paying £107,611.04 to 2,044 workers, while Lutonestateandlettings Ltd failed to pay £9,887.66 to four workers and

R & R Retail UK Limited did not pay £2,201.05 to 16 workers.

Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders said: "There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change. This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity and ending low pay.”

Baroness Philippa Stroud, Chair of the Low Pay Commission, said: "We welcome today’s publication. Underpayment leaves workers out of pocket and disadvantages the majority of employers who do abide by the rules.

“These naming rounds play an important part in ensuring that all workers receive their full wages and that they are aware there is support for them to ensure that they do.”