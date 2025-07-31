Three takeaways need major improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.
All ratings were correct as of July 31.
In Luton, Apata Lounge; Mum's Place Turkish Food and Hot food @ 4.99 were all handed one-star ratings – meaning they need to make major improvements.
The Food Standards Authority rate placed where food is sold, supplied or consumed, like restaurants, pubs, cafes, food vans, takeaways, canteens and stalls.
In England, businesses do not have to display their rating at their premises but are encouraged to.
