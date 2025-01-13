A kebab piece of meat in Paris. Photo by Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP/Getty Images

Three restaurants in Luton and Dunstable have made it to the semi-finals of a national competition – highlighting the best places to get a kebab in the country.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savci Turkish Mediterranean, Efes BBQ and Imrak Lounge are hoping to take home titles from the British Kebab Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the nation’s top chefs, restaurants, and takeaways, and this year, the winners will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony in London on February 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savci Turkish Mediterranean, in Stopsley, is hoping to take home the Best Value award. Efes BBQ, on High Street North, is competing in the same category. And on the same road, Imrak Lounge, is eyeing up the Fine Dining award.

Efes BBQ’s manager, Ali Ermnekli, said: “When I saw the letter, I was surprised to be honest. It must be that people like us.”

Zac Gurbuz from the Irmak Lounge revealed that the business would be undergoing a major refurbishment, and introducing a Turkish patisserie to the shop.

Savci Turkish Mediterranean did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment by the time of going to press.

Click here to vote for your favourite.