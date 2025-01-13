Three Turkish restaurants in Luton and Dunstable shortlisted for national kebab awards
Savci Turkish Mediterranean, Efes BBQ and Imrak Lounge are hoping to take home titles from the British Kebab Awards.
The annual awards celebrate the nation’s top chefs, restaurants, and takeaways, and this year, the winners will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony in London on February 26.
Savci Turkish Mediterranean, in Stopsley, is hoping to take home the Best Value award. Efes BBQ, on High Street North, is competing in the same category. And on the same road, Imrak Lounge, is eyeing up the Fine Dining award.
Efes BBQ’s manager, Ali Ermnekli, said: “When I saw the letter, I was surprised to be honest. It must be that people like us.”
Zac Gurbuz from the Irmak Lounge revealed that the business would be undergoing a major refurbishment, and introducing a Turkish patisserie to the shop.
Savci Turkish Mediterranean did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment by the time of going to press.
Click here to vote for your favourite.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.