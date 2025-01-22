Tile and bathroom shop opens tenth showroom in Luton

New showroom in Luton. Picture: Tiles DIY

A tile and bathroom company has celebrated opening its latest showroom in Luton.

London-based Tiles DIY recently opened its tenth location, in Cosgrove Way, Luton.

At the unveiling, CEO Murat Yurtseven said: “This new showroom is an important milestone for us. It represents not only our growth but also our commitment to making high-quality products accessible to more customers.”

The business was founded in 2003 and each of its showrooms stocks items like tiles used for underfloor heating, outdoor slabs and bathroom tiles.

The CEO added: “Our showrooms are more than just retail spaces; they are places where customers can find inspiration and receive expert advice.”