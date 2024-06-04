Totternhoe's Old Farm Inn bought by Admiral Taverns as part of expansion in South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Fuller’s pub in Totternhoe has been bought by Admiral Taverns, as the company expands in the South East of England.

The Old Farm Inn, on Church Road, is part of 37 pubs bought by the company from Fuller’s. It is not known what changes will be made Grade-II listed pub, which dates back to the 17th century. The current landlord declined to comment on the news.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns, said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new licensees to the Admiral team, and we’re excited by the opportunity to develop these pubs in partnership together. Recent years have seen Admiral build a strong track record in delivering profitable growth across our estate, underpinned by continuous targeted investment to unlock new opportunities, supporting community pubs to thrive.”

