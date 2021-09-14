Trio facing redundancy show the hunger to set up new Luton food business

A new food distribution business, set up last year by a trio facing redundancy, is leasing a warehouse unit in Luton, commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond announced this week.

Academy Foodservice has signed a 10-year lease on a 18,605 sq ft unit at Park Avenue Industrial Estate.

The business was launched by three colleagues who faced redundancy when the owner of the company they worked for closed his business.

The site for Academy Foodservice

The consultants were instructed by a private investor to market the unit. Eamon Kennedy, executive partner and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond in Luton, said: “Academy Foodservice is an exciting new food venture and we wish the owners every success. They have agreed a 10-year lease on a unit, which is ideal for their requirements and is situated in a very convenient location.”