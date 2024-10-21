Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TUI UK&I has signed an agreement to lease an 80,000 sq ft space at 500 Capability Green in Luton, marking a major step in the company’s long-term commitment to the region and its environmental goals.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new headquarters will undergo an extensive refurbishment by the landlord before TUI begins its own fit-out, with plans to occupy the space by Summer 2026.

Located just 1.5 miles from London Luton Airport, Capability Green is one of the leading business parks along the M1 corridor, offering direct access to Junction 10a of the M1 motorway and Luton Airport Parkway station, ensuring excellent connectivity for TUI employees and visitors.

The company is currently based at Wigmore House in Luton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tthe logo of tour operator TUI (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Sustainability is at the heart of this project, which aims to achieve a BREEAM "Very Good" rating and an EPC A rating. The refurbishment will include the installation of new mechanical and electrical systems, upgraded windows, enhanced insulation, and the transformation of the building into an electric-only facility. The site will also feature a new electric hybrid heating and cooling system and EV charging points.

TUI UK&I Managing Director Neil Swanson said: “We’re excited to move into our new headquarters at Capability Green, as once it’s complete the space will provide a dynamic and modern workspace that supports our teams in delivering the very best service for our customers. This new chapter for TUI marks a key milestone in supporting our growth, innovation, and collaboration. Importantly, this relocation supports our long-term environmental commitment and will provide our teams with a cutting-edge, sustainable workplace that meets the needs of the future”.

The landlord's refurbishment works are set for completion in Summer 2025, with TUI expected to occupy the space the following year. Hanover Green advised TUI on the real estate acquisition, with RA Real Estate managing the base build amendments and TUI’s fit-out.