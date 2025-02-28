Twinplast urges businesses to prepare for new recycling laws

Twinplast, a Dunstable-based manufacturer of bespoke corrugated polypropylene products, is urging businesses to take steps to ensure compliance with new recycling laws which come into effect in March.

From 31 March 2025, all workplaces in England with 10 or more full-time employees have a legal duty to separate specific categories of waste for collection as part of the new Simpler Recycling regulations, introduced to reduce complexity for local authorities. Twinplast, which works closely with a wide range of organisations to develop efficient waste management solutions, has been speaking to numerous businesses which currently lack the information, planning and resources required to meet their new obligations.

Tim Steer, commercial director at Twinplast, said:

“The Simpler Recycling legislation was announced in 2023. Since then, many businesses have prepared well in advance and approached Twinplast to develop new waste collection systems, but many more are not fully aware of the regulations and their implications - failure to meet the requirements carries the risk of a compliance notice from the Environment Agency. That outcome is a very real possibility in countless workplaces still using basic recycling processes and bins which are not fit for purpose in serving the new waste separation needs.”

Clear labelling and graphics will be invaluable in supporting compliance with the new Simpler Recycling regulations.

Twinplasts believes that reducing ambiguity will be vital for many businesses seeking to get their waste management up to speed with the new regulations. Collection points should be designed to provide total clarity in supporting separation into various categories including paper and cardboard, steel and aluminium, plastics, cartons and tetra paks, glass and food waste.

Toby Garrett, managing director at Twinplast, said:

“Containers should not only include clear labelling for each category, but also colour coding for visual cues - studies have found that businesses using consistent, universal colours saw improved compliance and understanding from both employees and customers. We also advise the use of graphics and iconography offering easy-to-understand guidance on what items can and cannot be placed in each bin, reducing confusion over ambiguous items. Over the years, many of our customers have told us that multiple visual prompts have helped them to achieve more success in encouraging employees to participate in effective waste separation and collection.”

Specialising in the custom design and manufacture of a wide range of corrugated polypropylene solutions, Twinplast supplies major UK businesses and organisations across a wide range of sectors including FMCG, retail, horticultural, construction, industrial, healthcare, packaging, logistics and pharmaceutical. The company’s products include waste and picking bins, packaging, display and point-of-sale, signage, storage solutions and pallet dividers.