Two restaurants in Luton shortlisted for titles at Food Awards England

Two businesses in Luton have been shortlisted for awards at this year’s Food Awards England.

Up for the Takeaway of the Year award is Lemon Crispy Chicken and Pizza in Old Bedford Road. The takeaway has won the award before and owner Syed Shah would love to see his business take the title home again. He said: “I feel over the moon. I am very hopeful that we will win.”

Meanwhile, Al Quds has made the final list for the South’s ‘Best World Cuisine’ award. The Middle Eastern restaurant and takeaway on New Bedford Road could take home the title after being shortlisted along with eight other eateries.