News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Two restaurants in Luton shortlisted for titles at Food Awards England

The winners will be announced later this year
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
Exterior of the restaurants. Pictures: Google MapsExterior of the restaurants. Pictures: Google Maps
Exterior of the restaurants. Pictures: Google Maps

Two businesses in Luton have been shortlisted for awards at this year’s Food Awards England.

Up for the Takeaway of the Year award is Lemon Crispy Chicken and Pizza in Old Bedford Road. The takeaway has won the award before and owner Syed Shah would love to see his business take the title home again. He said: “I feel over the moon. I am very hopeful that we will win.”

Meanwhile, Al Quds has made the final list for the South’s ‘Best World Cuisine’ award. The Middle Eastern restaurant and takeaway on New Bedford Road could take home the title after being shortlisted along with eight other eateries.

A spokesperson for the Food Awards England said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. The 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.”

Related topics:EnglandLuton