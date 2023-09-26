Two restaurants in Luton shortlisted for titles at Food Awards England
Up for the Takeaway of the Year award is Lemon Crispy Chicken and Pizza in Old Bedford Road. The takeaway has won the award before and owner Syed Shah would love to see his business take the title home again. He said: “I feel over the moon. I am very hopeful that we will win.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Al Quds has made the final list for the South’s ‘Best World Cuisine’ award. The Middle Eastern restaurant and takeaway on New Bedford Road could take home the title after being shortlisted along with eight other eateries.
A spokesperson for the Food Awards England said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. The 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.”