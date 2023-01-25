Unite union secures 28% pay rise for 200 Luton Airport workers
Pay deal will be backdated to October 1, a further rise in February and include increased overtime rates
Luton airport staff employed by Menzies are to get a pay rise worth more than 28 per cent.
More than 200 workers, employed as baggage handlers and check-in staff, will receive a backdated pay rise of 20 per cent from October 1, 2022.
Advertisement
From 1 February, pay will further increase by 8.5 per cent. Overtime rates will also increase in February, from time and a third to time and a half.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “This is an excellent deal for our Menzies members at Luton Airport and was possible because they stood together in a union.
“As this pay deal shows, Unite’s complete focus on defending and improving jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”
Advertisement
The deal was secured during annual pay negotiations and without the need for industrial action.