Luton airport staff employed by Menzies are to get a pay rise worth more than 28 per cent.

More than 200 workers, employed as baggage handlers and check-in staff, will receive a backdated pay rise of 20 per cent from October 1, 2022.

From 1 February, pay will further increase by 8.5 per cent. Overtime rates will also increase in February, from time and a third to time and a half.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “This is an excellent deal for our Menzies members at Luton Airport and was possible because they stood together in a union.

“As this pay deal shows, Unite’s complete focus on defending and improving jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

