University partners with Lightsource bp for photography project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The students were tasked with photographing a local solar farm.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photography students from the University of Bedfordshire were recently given the opportunity to collaborate with Lightsource bp – a global leader in the development and operation of solar energy projects – to capture photos of a local solar farm.

Third-year students from the School of Arts & Creative Industries visited the Lightsource bp-developed Lawrence End Solar Farm, located just south of London Luton Airport, to capture photos illustrating the ways in which solar can co-exist with farming practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there, the students took a range of engaging photos of livestock that live alongside the solar panels, helping to highlight the importance of the site which was designed to allow continued agricultural use of the fields.

Student photo

This exciting collaboration will help students to perfect their camera skills, alongside learning more about the additional benefits of solar thanks to Lightsource bp’s commitment to producing secure and sustainable energy.

Dr Nicoló Giudice, Course Leader for Photography at the University of Bedfordshire said: "When Lightsource bp invited students from the University to photograph their solar panel farms and how they are integrated within the local farming and agricultural activities, I was delighted to liaise with the team to make it happen.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for photography students to work on a live brief for an international company which focuses on sustainability and the production of clean energy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Keiley, Head of Business Development UK and Ireland at Lightsource bp, added: “Lightsource bp prides itself on the development and management of multi-land use solar projects, and energy generation working seamlessly alongside agricultural practices.

“This partnership offers the students practical experience in documenting the benefits of solar leases for farming businesses and helps them understand more about renewable energy and sustainable farming practices.”