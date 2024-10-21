Upcoming events for businesses in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad is an exciting initiative for businesses based in Luton, providing free access to digital marketing workshops, webinars, mentoring, plus the opportunity to apply for grants to support marketing investment.

Whether businesses aim to grasp the fundamentals of social media or explore advanced strategies like SEO and paid advertising, this programme offers a wide range of resources tailored to their specific needs.

What’s coming up over the next few months?...

Online Workshops:

Using Canva to Create Content – Wednesday, 30th October

Want to create eye-catching and engaging graphics for your business? Whether you’re new to design or looking to polish your skills, this workshop will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to enhance your business’s visual impact.

Social Media Scheduling Platforms and Analytics – Wednesday, 6th November

Scheduling your social media content can help you to stay organised, keep consistent with your posting, and help you stay true to your goals for your business on social media! In this course, we’ll be looking at different social media scheduling tools, how it can benefit you, and most importantly – how to use it!

Social Media Advanced: Paid Ads (Instagram and Facebook) – Wednesday, 13th November

Want to level up your social media channels and skills, as well as learn how to run smart and effective paid social media campaigns on Facebook and Instagram? Follow the whole process with an expert social media coach, where you’ll learn how to create a more targeted marketing strategy, and how to plan and set up paid ad campaigns from Facebook Ads Manager.

To find out more about the upcoming workshops and to book you spot, visit: https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/lutononline