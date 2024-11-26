Vauxhall factory closure a 'devastating blow' for Luton says council

Plans to close the Vauxhall van factory in Luton are a ‘devastating blow’ to the town says the leader of Luton Borough Council as she responds to the ‘deeply distressing news’.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE said: “Today's news that Vauxhall plans to close its van making factory in Luton is a devastating blow for our town.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the employees and their families who have received this deeply distressing news.”

She said that the council is ready to support people in any way it can and “will be meeting with the plant’s management and Trade Unions to discuss practical help we can give at this time”.

A sign is displayed outside a Vauxhall dealership in Luton, England. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

This comes as Stellantis, owner of Vauxhall, revealed its latest plans to move production to its Ellesmere Port plant as part of a £50 million investment. More than 1,000 jobs are at risk at the site on Kimpton Road, which was due to become the second site in the country to manufacture Vauxhall's electric vehicles.

Cllr Simmons said: “When other firms have closed locally we have an excellent track record supporting employees to find alternative work utilising their transferrable skills and are fully committed to doing the same with our local Vauxhall community where a transfer to Ellesmere Port is not feasible for them.”

She explained that she will be asking the government is available to employees, and added: “Vauxhall has been an integral part of Luton’s heritage, and this is a sad day for our town, but we are a strong and resilient town and always bounce back.

"We will do exactly the same following today’s news.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “The proposal that has been tabled today has been a complete slap in face for our members in Luton, where Vauxhall vehicles have been manufactured for 120 years.

"Whatever the positive benefits this plan may have for Ellesmere Port, that is not acceptable.”

They added: “We stand ready to support our members in doing whatever we can to ensure that historical vehicle manufacturing is maintained in Luton and we call on the government to do the same.”