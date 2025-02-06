Vauxhall Luton: Union slams Stellantis calling plant closure a 'betrayal' and 'total disgrace’

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 09:26 BST
Union members outside of Luton's Vauxhall factory. Picture: Unite the Unionplaceholder image
Union members outside of Luton's Vauxhall factory. Picture: Unite the Union
Unite the Union has called Stellantis’ decision to close its Vauxhall factory in Luton ‘a total disgrace’ after the car manufacturer confirmed its plans yesterday (Wednesday).

Following months of speculation and uncertainty, the Vauxhall owner revealed it would go ahead and move its vehicle production to Ellesmere Port in Merseyside, shutting down the Kimpton Road factory after 120 years.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stellantis’ betrayal of its Luton workforce, who have delivered every target asked of them, is a total disgrace.

"Once again, UK workers have been exposed to a company willing to sacrifice our manufacturing base for fleeting gains - this has to change.

"We urgently need an industrial strategy that puts the national interest at the heart of decision making in manufacturing, as they do in other countries.”

A date has not been finalised for the closure, but it will start to happen in ‘quarter two’ of this year (April, May and June).

