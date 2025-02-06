Vauxhall Luton: Union slams Stellantis calling plant closure a 'betrayal' and 'total disgrace’
Following months of speculation and uncertainty, the Vauxhall owner revealed it would go ahead and move its vehicle production to Ellesmere Port in Merseyside, shutting down the Kimpton Road factory after 120 years.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stellantis’ betrayal of its Luton workforce, who have delivered every target asked of them, is a total disgrace.
"Once again, UK workers have been exposed to a company willing to sacrifice our manufacturing base for fleeting gains - this has to change.
"We urgently need an industrial strategy that puts the national interest at the heart of decision making in manufacturing, as they do in other countries.”
We want to hear from you about your thoughts on the Vauxhall closure – email us at [email protected]
A date has not been finalised for the closure, but it will start to happen in ‘quarter two’ of this year (April, May and June).