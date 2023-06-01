Vauxhall-maker warns Brexit may close its Luton plant as it marks production of 1.5million Vivaro vans

Car maker, Stellantis, has warned that Brexit trade renegotiations may be needed for its Luton plant to survive.

Stellantis has this week celebrated producing 1.5 million Vauxhall Vivaro vans at the plant – and today announced that Virgin Media O2 will get the 1,500,000th van to join its fleet.

The company, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, began making the vans in 2001, with 35,000 Vivaros sold in the UK to date. Luton’s manufacturing plant first opened in 1905 and has been producing vans for 90 years.

Pictured: Luton's Vauxhall Motors Vivaro Van plant

Despite this, Stellantis warned that due to Brexit rules, the company may close its operations if electric vehicle manufacturing costs become ‘uncompetitive and unsustainable’ – just two years after Stellantis said that the Luton plant’s future was secure.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Stellantis submitted in February a response to a consultation led by a UK Parliamentary committee on Batteries for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and provides the context to UK Government on the risks to the motor industry in general in the UK. As well as some possible directions such as an adjustment to the timing of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, as agreed in 2019, that would resolve this matter.

“Vauxhall has been manufacturing in the UK for over 115 years – we have no further comments at this stage.”

James Taylor, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Luton has been home for Vauxhall commercial vehicles for nearly a century.”

He added: “Vauxhall is incredibly proud to have the vehicle reach the important milestone of 1.5 million models produced, and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped achieve this.”

While Virgin Media O2’s Mike Brown was thrilled to be the recipient of the 1.5 millionth Vivaro produced in Luton. He explained: “As we transition to a fully electric fleet by 2030, the Vivaro Electric is becoming a key part of our business, aiding our transition to a more sustainable future and helping our employees carry out service and install visits at customers’ homes across the country.”