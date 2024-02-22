Vauxhall electric van outside the Luton factory. Picture: Stellantis

Vauxhall owner Stellantis has revealed it will begin making electric vans at the Luton plant, starting in 2025.

The company announced today (February 22) that Luton will become its second plant in UK to manufacture electric vehicles. The plant in the town will produce Vivaro Electric, Vauxhall’s medium-size electric van, as well as vans from other Stellantis brands: Citroën, Peugeot and FIAT Professional.

Work will start this year to prepare the factory for “limited production of medium electric vans, alongside continued production of ICE vans”.

Mark Noble, Luton plant director and Stellantis UK manufacturing lead, said: “Following the transformation of our Ellesmere Port facility to produce all-electric compact vans, I’m pleased to announce that we will commence limited production of our medium electric van in Luton from next year, when the first customer vehicles will roll off the production line.

He added: “This is a fitting way to mark Luton’s 120th anniversary.”

Maria Grazia Davino, group managing director at Stellantis UK, said: “Whilst this decision demonstrates Stellantis’ confidence in the plant, this first step in its re-development towards a fully electric future requires the UK Government to stimulate more demand in the electric vehicle market and support manufacturers that invest in the UK for a sustainable transition.”

