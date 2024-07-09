Verso Recruitment Group wins New Business of the Year at the SME Awards Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Verso Recruitment Group is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded the prestigious "New Business of the Year" award at the SME Awards Bedfordshire, a testament to our exceptional growth, innovative approach, and commitment to excellence in the recruitment industry.

The SME Awards Bedfordshire recognises the achievements and contributions of small and medium-sized enterprises across the region.

Verso Recruitment Group was honoured for our outstanding performance and impact in our first year of operation, highlighting our dedication to providing top-tier recruitment services and creating meaningful connections between employers and job seekers.

Key Highlights of Verso Recruitment Group's Achievements:

Verso Team - From Left - David Philpott, Daniel Saddi, Cathy Swain, Lewis Phillips

Rapid Growth : Since our inception, we have significantly expanded our client base, partnering with numerous local and national companies to fulfil their recruitment needs.

: Since our inception, we have significantly expanded our client base, partnering with numerous local and national companies to fulfil their recruitment needs. Innovative Solutions : We have implemented cutting-edge recruitment technologies and strategies that streamline the hiring process, making it more efficient and effective for both clients and candidates.

: We have implemented cutting-edge recruitment technologies and strategies that streamline the hiring process, making it more efficient and effective for both clients and candidates. People Focus: Our commitment to a people-first approach has received exceptionally positive reviews.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive the New Business of the Year award," said Daniel Saddi, Director of Verso Recruitment Group.

"This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients and candidates. We are excited to continue our journey, driving success for businesses and job seekers alike."

In addition to this prestigious accolade, Verso Recruitment Group is now entered into the national SME Awards, taking place on December 6th 2024 at Wembley Stadium. This platform will be used to raise business awareness and propel the next phase of our growth while focusing on hiring and training the next generation of qualified recruiters.

The SME Awards Bedfordshire ceremony, held on 4th July 2024 at Bedford Corn Exchange, brought together leading businesses and entrepreneurs from across the region. The event celebrated innovation, resilience, and excellence within the SME sector, showcasing the vital role these businesses play in the regional economy.

Verso Recruitment Group would like to extend our gratitude to the SME Awards Judges, our clients, candidates, and partners for their ongoing support. This award inspires us to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact in the recruitment industry.