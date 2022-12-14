Vision for Luton's proposed Green Horizons Park next to airport includes jobs and green technology

Concepts for Luton Rising’s proposed Green Horizons Park next to the airport in Luton have been discussed by industry and investment leaders.

Formerly known as New Century Park, Green Horizons Park is a 100-hectare site that would act as another catalyst in Luton’s economic and employment success.

The vision is for a development serving the innovation, green technology and enterprise sectors.

The new park is next to Luton Airport

A dedicated workshop was attended by leaders from businesses that can positively impact the future of industry, representing organisations including the University of Bedfordshire.

Luton Rising is the Luton Council company that owns London Luton Airport with a mission to promote economic and employment growth, and maximise the social investment it provides for the voluntary and charitable sector.

Graham Olver, Luton Rising Chief Executive Officer, said the workshop was ‘extremely positive’ adding: “We see Green Horizons Business Park as a stitch that can link both town and the airport together through a new eco-system that has the potential not just to deliver jobs and growth but to support our social impact mandate.”

Together with Luton Council, delegates looked at the future of finance, technology and sustainability in sectors including aviation, aerospace, real estate, manufacturing, electrification, energy and mobility.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said more events are planned to focus on specific industry sectors, leading local and international businesses, and finance.

“Green Horizons Park offers clear synergies with Luton’s 2040 Vision to alleviate poverty and become a carbon-neutral town, and an opportunity to grow the financial support we are able to provide for Luton’s incredible voluntary and community sector which supports the most vulnerable people in our communities.” she added.

The event took place a day after Luton Council’s Think Luton Conference which brought businesses together to focus on future economic and employment opportunities arising from upcoming developments across the town.

Cllr Sian Goding, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth at Luton Council said: “It’s been an extremely difficult time for many businesses, but with over £1.5bn investment coming into Luton and £500m town centre investment, this brings a number of great new opportunities.

