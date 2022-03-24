Water company's reservoir extension plans near Luton are approved

Streams in the Chilterns should benefit from a project which will enable a water company to reduce borehole abstraction from chalk aquifers.

Applicant Affinity Water Limited submitted plans to install a conditioning plant and buildings at Sundon Reservoir.

The proposals include widening the access at the Streatley Road site in Sundon, as well as solar PV panels to provide power.

The Sundon Reservoir site

This development would form essential infrastructure to support the strategic water network within the catchment area, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council's development management committee on March 16.

The site is in the Green Belt and the Chilterns area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), while the reservoir takes the appearance of a small mound, said the report.

"A 13-acre parcel of land to the north of Streatley Road is currently used as a water processing site for Affinity Water and is undeveloped.

"The location is part of the grazing land associated with an agricultural unit serving Holtwood Farm.

"The agent explained Affinity Water has committed to reducing the amount of water it abstracts from its groundwater sources in certain parts of its supply area, during the next five years.

"This is to protect the environment by allowing that water to become available to support river flow and lakes, in particular to help conserve and restore chalk streams in the area.

"As groundwater abstraction is to be reduced, alternative sources of water supply need to be provided."

The Sundon extensions will provide water via the current pipe network from Anglian Water's Graham Water treatment works, near Huntingdon, added the report.

"The proposed development is required to address issues regarding the taste, odour and discolouration of water caused by differences in chemical compositions of water arriving at Sundon Reservoir.

"This is in comparison to that in Affinity Water's network because of the chalk streams. There's both a strategic and local requirement for this development, while the commitment is set out in the water company's revitalising chalk rivers programme.

"As Affinity Water reduces the amount of water it extracts from aquifers, the firm must continue to meet demand within its supply area. This means it needs to increase the supply of water from alternative sources.

"The site would retain a large portion of agricultural land accessed from Streatley Road. This land appears to be primarily used for grazing, and doesn't serve any significant role in the farming of it.

"The proposed buildings and associated works would be large scale, but wouldn't be visible from the public realm and wouldn't cause harm to the character and appearance of the area, or impact on the AONB."

Planning officer Tom Mead told the committee: "The application seeks a change of use from agricultural to operational land for water company purposes.

"The landscape officer has no objection subject to the colour of the silos being grey to be more in keeping with a farming structure," he said.

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker asked whether enough planting "of sufficient height and density" is proposed around the boundaries, as "those silos are huge"?

Mr Mead replied: "The boundary hedgerows around the site are mature and screen it very well. There would be extra planting along one side of the planned structures.

"The height is necessary for the function. That's why we've conditioned the colour and design to resemble agricultural buildings."