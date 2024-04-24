‘Well-known’ Luton teashop looking for new owner after 52 years in business
Have you always wanted to own your own shop selling tea and cakes? It sounds like a dream, right? That could be your reality soon as there’s a tea shop in Luton that’s up for sale.
Robby’s in The Mall is looking for a new owner to take over the 52-year-old business. The double-fronted cafe has seating for 100 people, a takeaway, a mini Irish food shop and a “great outside catering reputation”, according to the listing on Businesses For Sale.
Robby’s is on the market for under £50,000, with an annual turnover of £200,000. The asking price includes furniture, fixtures, inventory and all the stock. The business itself is up for sale, not the unit, and rent for this is £16,500 a year.
The family who run the business are moving so are looking for a dedicated owner to take on the shop. Does that sound like you? Click here to contact the seller.