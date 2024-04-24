Robby's in The Mall. Picture: Businesses For Sale

Have you always wanted to own your own shop selling tea and cakes? It sounds like a dream, right? That could be your reality soon as there’s a tea shop in Luton that’s up for sale.

Robby’s in The Mall is looking for a new owner to take over the 52-year-old business. The double-fronted cafe has seating for 100 people, a takeaway, a mini Irish food shop and a “great outside catering reputation”, according to the listing on Businesses For Sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robby’s is on the market for under £50,000, with an annual turnover of £200,000. The asking price includes furniture, fixtures, inventory and all the stock. The business itself is up for sale, not the unit, and rent for this is £16,500 a year.