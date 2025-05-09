Where should Aldi open a new store in Bedfordshire - supermarket wants your suggestions

File photo of an Aldi store. Picture: Aldi

Aldi wants to hear your suggestions for the best places for new stores across Bedfordshire.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket wants customers to submit their suggestions for where new stores should be opened – and the most popular will be considered as part of its ongoing expansion commitement.

The supermarket already has more than 1,050 stores and remains committed to its long-term goal of operating more than 1,500 across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’ve always believed that great quality food should be within everyone’s reach and many communities would therefore still benefit from having an Aldi nearby.

“We’re always looking at key places where we see potential, but we want to hear directly from the public about where the demand is greatest. Their input is invaluable as we continue to grow and bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to more areas across Britain.”

To nominate a town or area for consideration, customers are invited to email [email protected] and simply state the town they would like to put forward in the subject of the email.

You h ave until Sunday, June 8 to make your suggestion – with plans to share the results and unveil the next round of priority locations later this year.

Visit the website to find out more about Aldi’s site requirements.