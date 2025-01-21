Wigmore Slimming World consultant shares weight loss tips for new year success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gold Consultant Julie Horrocks says starting a weight loss journey is difficult. There's always an event, a holiday, or an excuse that means that it would be better to start another day, and that's half the battle.

However, for those who feel like weight loss would benefit their life, there are a few tips that can help get you off to the best start.

The UK's leading slimming organization Slimming world have put together their tried-and-tested tips that cause thousands to join every year in hopes of losing weight. I challenge you to come and join us with free membership until the end of January .

Before and now

Members of Slimming World "learn to plan and base meals on foods which are naturally low in calories and that will fill them up and keep them satisfied for longer". They are also encouraged to eat 'free' foods with other types of food being tracked using the Slimming World "syns" system.

Take progress pictures

Sometimes, when changes are small and subtle we can't notice them in a mirror. Other people who go longer than a few days without seeing you may notice them, but if you feel like you haven't changed you could lose motivation.

Therefore, Slimming World suggest you take photos of yourself from before you start (they don't have to be posted, they can be just for you), then continue to take pictures along the way. This way, you'll be able to see those changes in your body from every angle which will encourage you to keep going.

Julie with her gold award !

Finding support friends and family and group!

Losing weight alone can be really difficult and lonely, so letting people in on your journey will allow everyone to encourage you along. Tell your friends and family what you're doing, what your aim is, and how they can help.

Additionally, find others in your area looking to lose weight too - having someone else to confide in can make a big difference, and this doesn't just have to be recipe exchanges, it could be a walk together or another low-impact exercise.

Slimming world consultant Julie Horrocks says :- "Having that belief in yourself is vital, so it's important to get into the right mindset to give yourself the best opportunity at success in your journey. Groups always the biggest support ! Ask any of our group members! .

Side by side before and now

"It's completely normal to experience a 'slip-up' during your journey, sometimes things are completely out of our hands. However, slimmers say to just "draw a line" after it as soon as you can, and get yourself back on track. If you're not sure how to get back on track, ask your peers for advice.

"Making your first steps to a weight loss journey a good one. Setting yourself a good example to start off your weight loss journey and having a positive first week can set you up for longer-term success."

Julie said their first week wasn't as difficult as they thought, but the first-week loss made a big difference to their mindset and confidence. Some people start with a weight target in mind, it might be a weight you were happy with before, perhaps prior to the pandemic, or before a big life change. Don't be afraid of setting one you think is too out of reach, just chat with your consultant and get the ball rolling.

If you're not sure where to begin, set an interim, achievable target and go from there. Slimming world recommends diving into their 'Food Optimising Book' full of tips, recipes, and more. Educating yourself on what you are eating will help you make better choices for your body when you're out and about.

Julie before losing 3 stone to slimming world

We also have opportunists to join our consultant team - Julie says is such a rewarding role and I love seeing my members thrive each week and the support for our members is incredible.

If you would like to join our team please call team developer Amy J on 07702911160. If you love to join our Wigmore group every Tuesday, Wigmore Church and Community Centre LU2 9TE, call and message Julie on 07722166672 or find your local group www.slimmimgworld/findmylocalgroup.